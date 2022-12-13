In A 4 Hour Operation, Army And J&K Police Destroy A Big IED In North Kashmir’s Sopore

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and then defused in North Kashmir's Sopore, along Kupwara bypass road by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). The operation was carried out by Army's 52RR, CRPF and Sopore police. Following the standard operating procedure, traffic was halted on the usually busy Srinagar road, immediately after the big IED was found by the security forces.

The IED looked very big, due to which the bomb defusal operation, which was underway since morning 6 am, took about 4 hours for completion. Significantly the Srinagar road on which the IED was found is a location with heavy vehicular movement - It connects Baramulla, Sopore and also Handwara, Kupwara.

#BREAKING | IED found in North Kashmir's Sopore, along Kupwara bypass road; Traffic has been stopped. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/DSws2i5jUA — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

Notably on Friday, November 25 in a joint operation between Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Shopian police an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops then alerted and blocked the road to save human lives as the road was abuzz with traffic movement. A BDS was called and the team later defused the IED averting a major tragedy.



IMAGE: Republic World