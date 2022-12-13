Last Updated:

In A 4 Hour Operation, Army And J&K Police Destroy A Big IED In North Kashmir’s Sopore

An IED was found in North Kashmir's Sopore, along Kupwara bypass road, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called and traffic has been stopped

Abhishek Raval

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and then defused in North Kashmir's Sopore, along Kupwara bypass road by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). The operation was carried out by Army's 52RR, CRPF and Sopore police. Following the standard operating procedure, traffic was halted on the usually busy Srinagar road, immediately after the big IED was found by the security forces.   

The IED looked very big, due to which the bomb defusal operation, which was underway since morning 6 am, took about 4 hours for completion. Significantly the Srinagar road on which the IED was found is a location with heavy vehicular movement - It connects Baramulla, Sopore and also Handwara, Kupwara.

Notably on Friday, November 25 in a joint operation between Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Shopian police an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops then alerted and blocked the road to save human lives as the road was abuzz with traffic movement. A BDS was called and the team later defused the IED averting a major tragedy.
 

