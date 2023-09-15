In A First, Three Tamil Nadu Women Set To Become Temple Priests

Making way in the male-dominated field, three women in Tamil Nadu are all set to become priests for the first time ever. The three women -- Krishnaveni, S Ramya, and N Ranjitha have successfully completed their training under the ‘All-Caste Priests’ scheme run by the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli. They will be soon designated as assistant priests at temples in the state.

The appointments at the temples will be managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department under the state government. The Tamil government runs a total of six ‘Archakar Payirchi Palli’ (Priest Training Schools) which gives training to priests from all communities. This is the first time ever women were enrolled and completed the course.

"Only in the Dravidian model..."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday stated that women are all set to enter state temples as priests as it has only become possible because of the 'Dravidian model of governance'. He hailed the move and termed it as the “new era of inclusivity and equality.”

Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil which can be roughly translated as, "Despite women's achievements as Pilots and Astronauts, they were barred from the sacred role of temple priests, deemed impure, even in the temples for female deities. But change is finally here!"

He further stated, "In Tamil Nadu, as our #DravidianModel Government has removed the thorn from Thanthai Periyar's heart by appointing people of all castes as priests, women are also now stepping into the sanctums, bringing a new era of inclusivity and equality".

Notably, reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy had once described not permitting non-Brahmins to perform the role of priests in temples as a "thorn" in his heart.