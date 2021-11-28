In another impetus to women empowerment, the Border Security Force (BSF), for the first time in Jammu, deployed its women jawans at the international border with Pakistan. The women bravehearts will guard the border and thwart terrorist infiltration bids along the Line of Control.

At the Jammu international border, women BSF soldiers were seen maintaining a round-the-clock vigil, keeping a tab on the enemy's activity. Just opposite this area is the nefarious Pakistan and its terror camps, where the terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian territory.

This is the first time women jawans are patrolling at the Jammu border. While has been a tradition at the international border along with Punjab and other regions, it is for the first time that women soldiers have been deployed in J&K.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the jawans guarding the border said, "We are ready to perform every duty, no matter what challenge we are faced with. As the winter season brings more fog, there will be an increase in infiltration activities, but we are ready to resist the enemy at the border."

Another soldier said she wants to ensure that everyone back at home feels safe as the BSF remains alert at the border with Pakistan.

Its been 9 months since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, when both the armies agreed to hold fire, but the nefarious designs of Pakistan continue along the LoC as well as the international border. With the onset of snowfall in the northern region, Pakistan is trying to divert its focus to the international border, which is the low-lying area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rise in terror activities in J&K

In recent months, the union territory has witnessed heightened terror activities since June 7, when a drone attack was reported at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu. The security forces have since then, carried out 6 to 7 counter-terror operations along the LoC, successfully eliminating at least 7-8 terrorists. The longest-running counter-terror operation is still underway in the Bhataduria area of Kashmir's Poonch, where terrorists are being apprehended and planned attacks are being foiled by the army.

It has been an all-around challenge for the security forces this year, as Pakistan poses a major threat to J&K, but the women bravehearts of the BSF are ensuring that the country's borders are secured and the citizens sleep in peace.