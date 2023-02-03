In A First, Chief Justice Of Singapore Watches The Proceedings Of CJI Chandrachud's Court

The Supreme Court of India is set to celebrate its Foundation Day for the first time ever on February 4. This year will mark the first ever Foundation Day celebration of the Supreme Court of India, after its foundation.

The Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon, has been invited as the Chief Guest for the event and will be delivering a lecture on 'Role of Judiciary in a changing world'.

The event will commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, which came into existence on January 28th, 1950, just two days after India became a republic on January 26th, 1950.

The celebration will feature a welcome address by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will also address the event.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Singapore, Justice Sundaresh Menon attends and watches the proceedings of the Supreme Court's bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, reported news agency ANI.

CJI DY Chandrachud welcomes Justice Sundaresh Menon and says that it is an honour to invite Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who is going to deliver the first annual lecture for the Foundation day on Saturday.