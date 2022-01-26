In A First, Female Olive Ridley Turtle Successfully Satellite Tagged In Maharashtra

A female Olive Ridley Sea Turtle has successfully been satellite tagged at Velas, Maharashtra, for the very first time on the West Coast of India. The turtles of the same species have only been recorded on India's east coast until recently. A press note by the Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra reads, “The Maharashtra coast has sporadic nesting of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles.”

This turtle has been given the title "Prathama" since it is the first to be satellite tagged in Maharashtra or to be precise for the Western Coast of India. According to the press note, the turtle also marks the beginning of a new era in Maharashtra's sea turtle protection.

In a first for the West Coast of India, an Olive Ridley Turtle female was successfully satellite tagged today in Velas, Maharashtra. A total of 5 Olive Ridley Sea Turtles are to be satellite tagged under this project



Mangrove Foundation has been able to conserve about 11,000 hectares of mangroves

As per the press note, The Wildlife Institute of India has been commissioned by the Mangrove Foundation as well as Maharashtra Forest Department, to conduct research on the migratory patterns of the Olive Ridley Turtles which is named, "Tracking the migratory movements of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles off the coast of Maharashtra”. Furthermore, the Maharashtra Mangrove Foundation was one of the project's major contributors.

Aaditya Thackeray, the state's environment, tourism, and protocol minister said on Twitter that in recent years, the Maharashtra Mangrove Foundation has become one of the most active organisations. He went on to say that they have been able to proclaim and conserve about 11,000 hectares of mangroves in the previous two years. “I commend the mangrove cell on this successful satellite tagging for further study,” he added.

In addition to this, underneath this project, a total of 5 Olive Ridley Sea Turtles will be satellite tagged, with the first one being tagged in Velas. The Mangrove Foundation, the Maharashtra Forest Department, and the Wildlife Institute of India aim to tag four additional Olive ridley turtles from various beach sites in Raigad, Ratnagiri, as well as Sindhudurg.

More about Olive Ridley Sea Turtle

The Olive Ridley Sea turtle often called the Pacific ridley sea turtle, belongs to the Cheloniidae family of turtles. Along with the carapace, the turtle grows to around 61 cm or 2 feet in length. The Olive Ridley Sea turtle seldom weighs more than 50 kilograms, with mature females weigh averaging 35.45 kilograms. Females lay their eggs on the same beach where they were hatched. They deposit their eggs in 1.5-foot-deep conical nests.

