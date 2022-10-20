In A First, IAF To Operate Sukhoi Su-30 From Jammu Air Force Station To Counter Pak, China

In a major breakthrough for the Indian Air Force (IAF), fighter jets on Thursday started operating from the Jammu Air Force station for the first time. According to the sources, in a bid to counter the nefarious plot of Pakistan and China, Sukhoi Su-30 took off from Jammu Air Force Station.

The development is seen as an important move and will help the IAF carry out major operations. Notably, during the attack on Balakot, the Indian fighter jets had to take off from Ambala and Awantiporaand. The fighter jets then headed towards Jammu and Kashmir to fly in the cover of mountains to escape a Pakistani SAAB Airborne Warning and Control aircraft.

Notably, the central government is working towards enhancing the capabilities of the IAF to make it combat-ready. The IAF recently inducted the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into its inventory. In the past few years, the IAF has inducted multiple helicopters to its fleet like Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters and many more.

Made-in-India LCHs inducted by IAF

In a bid to boost combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 3 inducted the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The event also marked the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army on March 30, 2022. Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved by CCS, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army.

IAF gets new 'digital camouflage' combat uniform

The IAF on October 8, Indian Air Force Day, got its new uniform. The IAF's ground staff will be using the new 'digital camouflage' uniform which will provide the soldiers with better camouflage capability and more comfort. The new IAF uniform is similar to the uniform of the Indian Army. The digital pattern of the new uniform is terrain friendly and gives the facility to flexibly move in various types of landscapes.