In A First, Indian Army To Train 3,000 Assam Police Commandos After AFSPA Withdrawal

GoC of 4 Corps Lieutenant General DS Rana stated that following the gradual withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from most of the North-East, the Indian Army will conduct the training of over 3,000 police officers of the Assam police, the first ever training of its kind in the country. Lt. General Rana further added that peace and normalcy is returning to the North East following the withdrawal of AFSPA, however, to maintain the peace is the responsibility of the police and thus the training has been conceptualised.

Notably, the AFSPA Act, 1958 was passed as an act in the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". Since the past many decades, the North East was reeling under insurgency activities from many separatist factions, however, they have either been neutralised or the central government in cooperation with states have signed peace accords with them ending years of conflict with an amicable solution.

#BREAKING | Big statement on 'AFSPA going' by Indian Army; They will train 3000 commandos of the Assam police; Tune in for details here https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/mEQfFnE51O — Republic (@republic) December 2, 2022

‘Maintaining peace is police's responsibility’: Lt Gen Rana

Apprising about the massive training exercise, Lt General Rana speaking exclusively with Republic TV said, “The Armed Forces Special Act is going out of many places which is a very heartening situation. To maintain this peace, the responsibility of the police increases, so it’s a step for increasing capability of the police.”

Adding more on the characteristics and duration of the training, Rana informed, “This is a 40 weeks training what we are undergoing, we will have basic military training in which the basics of military display and physical fitness and also weapon handling would be covered. In second advanced military training, which is of 25 weeks, this will have a counter-insurgency operation, special Ops and also aspects of police which will be covered by the police instructors.”

State police should take responsibility of internal security

While the Army has the secondary role of handling internal security, the state police should take the onus of local security, said Lt Gen Rana. “Our focus is to improve the capability of the state police so the Army can be totally dedicated for the conventional task,” he said and added that the training will be conducted at eight training centres, and many ex-servicemen have also been roped in as instructors for conducting the training.

Image: Repubilc World