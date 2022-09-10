In A First, Musical Evening Organised To Honour Indian Army Jawans In J&K's Zorawar Hall

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, a musical evening "Ek Surmayi Shayam Jawano ke Naam" was organised by Parikh Foundation, a Mumbai-based musical and entertainment group at Zorawar Hall in Hyderbeigh Pattan. The group has been performing concerts for the Indian Army for several years.

The live music, singing and performance of 30 artists led by Heena Mehta enthralled the audience. The performances by Mehta and the team were also applauded by the military.

The musical evening was graced by Maj Gen SS Slaria, GoC Kilo Force and Maj Gen (Retd) Anuj Mathur. Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Mathur (Retd) said that conducting such events gives them immense pleasure and emphasised that they would love to hold more such events for the Armed Forces, especially those deployed in the UT of J&K in the future.

Apart from Heena Mehta, Chintan Rana, Prashant Rao and Viren Bilicia performed on the music composed by Sanjay Marathe.

The musicians also presented sweets to the soldiers of Pattan Garrison as a gesture to acknowledge the success of the Indian Army in bringing peace and normalcy to the region. It also highlighted how the relentless efforts of the forces have allowed Jawans along with the local population to celebrate such musical evenings.