In A First, Myanmar Hands Over 22 Insurgents To India; NSA Ajit Doval Plays Key Role

In a massive development on Friday, May 15, Myanmar handed over 22 long-wanted insurgents to India. This is the first occasion on which the Myanmar government has acted on India's request to hand over leaders of the northeast insurgent groups. As per sources, this development took place after the personal intervention of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

A special plane carrying them had a stopover in Imphal before heading for Guwahati. Insurgents including NDFB (S) home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt. Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro) were handed over to the local police in Manipur and Assam. Out of the 22 insurgents, 12 are linked to the UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA groups of Manipur while the remaining ones are associated with groups in Assam such as NDFB (S) and KLO.

Insurgents arrested in Sagaing region

Since decades, anti-India insurgent groups have been setting up terror camps along the long border with Myanmar. Thus, the return of the insurgents is being perceived as a consequence of the increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries over the last few years. Reportedly, the Myanmar Army carried out operations at Taga in the north of the country and also destroyed the terror camps at Arakan, Nilgiri and Haukyat in February and March 2019. This was done on specific intelligence inputs provided by the Indian security agencies. The insurgents handed over to India were arrested by the Myanmar authorities in the Sagaing region.

PM Modi- Aung San Suu Kyi talks

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi regarding the evolving novel coronavirus scenario in the domestic and regional contexts. Stressing the significance of Myanmar as a vital pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the PM expressed readiness to provide all possible support to Myanmar in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by the pandemic.

Had a good discussion with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. We discussed the evolving COVID 19 scenario and agreed to work together to address the challenges in the spirit of our excellent bilateral ties and India's neighbourhood first policy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

