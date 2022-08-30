In A First, Navy's INS Vikramaditya Marks Presence On Twitter; IAC Vikrant Could Follow

The INS Vikramaditya, on August 30, officially marked its presence on Twitter, making it the first Indian warship on the micro-blogging site. Notably, this is the first time that any of the Indian Navy's warships is on Twitter and this first might be followed by the introduction of IAC (indigenous aircraft carrier) Vikrant on social media as well.

Announcing its arrival, INS Vikramaditya's official Twitter handle shared a thrilling video showcasing the might of the Indian Navy in all its glory. Check out the video below.

INS Vikramaditya

Weighing over 44,570 tonnes, this warship is capable of accommodating 30 fighter jets and is equipped with anti-ship missiles, beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and guided bombs and rockets. It is also equipped with modern launch and recovery systems for handling different aircraft – the LUNA landing system for MiG-29Ks and the DAPS Landing system for Sea Harriers.

INS Vikramaditya was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2013, and it is a refurbished version of the Russian vessel Admiral Gorshkov and its primary embarked aircraft type is the Mikoyan MiG-29K, a navalised version of the Mikoyan MiG-29M.

IAC Vikrant

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy as INS Vikrant on September 2 at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the INS Vikrant has a total cabling length of 2,400 km which equals the distance between Kochi and Delhi. The aircraft carrier has room for 1,700 sailors in its 2,300 compartments, along with special cabins for female officers, and it is capable of generating enough electricity to power a small town.

Moreover, it can travel at a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. Interestingly, the amount of steel made to manufacture INS Vikrant is about four times higher than the steel in the Eiffel Tower.