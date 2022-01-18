In A First, Republic Day Parade To Start 30 Minutes Later Than Usual; Here's Why

For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 a.m. and will get delayed by 30 minutes. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year the Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19 related restrictions.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer said.

The police officer has informed that due to the COVID-19 restrictions, artistes performing in Cultural events on Republic Day are not allowed to meet anyone. They travel in sanitised vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected.

Moreover, for the first time ever, special invitations will be given to those underprivileged people who usually don’t get to see the parade, according to Republic reporter Shivani Sharma.

But there will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries, however, the plans have now been cancelled, as per ANI.

Multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems in place

Meanwhile, after the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day and later defused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath.

New Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav has said that multi-layer security cover, facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs have been installed as a part of the security measures. Apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force, the officer said.

He added that he has briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in the national capital.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," Deepak Yadav said.

He added that the 300 cameras with an FRS-enabled system have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

"Due to COVID-19-related restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event," he said.

Additionally, the Delhi Police has banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAVs), drones, quadcopters and other remote-controlled flying objects until February 15. The Republic Day celebrations are all set to begin from January 23 this year instead of January 24 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

(Image: PTI)