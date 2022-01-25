In A First, Tricolour To Be Unfurled At Srinagar's Lal Chowk On India's 73rd Republic Day

For the first time ever post-independence, India's National Flag will be unfurled atop the Clock Tower at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, Wednesday. The flag will be unfurled on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India by two activists Sajid Yousuf Shah and Sahil Bashir Bhat at around noon in the presence of many dignitaries.

'Nobody can stop us'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sajid Yousuf Shah who will be unfurling the flag with Sahil Bashir Bhat confirmed the news. "This idea came to my mind long back. We have seen that only Pakistan's flag get hoisted, so this time we have decided to hoist India's flag. It is the first time in 70 years that the Tricolour will be hoisted atop the clock tower."

"Hoisting India's flag was not possible earlier because security was not there in the valley but now that the security is all beefed up, we have decided to move forward. Tomorrow we are going to hoist the Tricolour and nobody can stop us," he added.

Srinagar's Lal Chowk has immense historical significance in the country. It was the place where the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru had hoisted the Indian National Flag in the year 1948 after India had beaten Pakistan's attempt to annex the region.

It is also the place where Sheikh Abdullah, the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India, had extended his support to Nehru and India by saying "Man Tu Shudam, Tu Man Shudi, Taqas Na Goyed, Man Degram Tu Degri (I became you and you became I, so none can say we are separate)".

In later years the clock tower fell into some amount of disrepair, but more recently after the abrogation of Article 370 it was restored to its current Tricolour-ed splendour. On Independence Day in 2020, the Clock Tower was illuminated with the lights of the Tricolour

Meanwhile, ahead of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and peaceful functions across the region and to thwart any nefarious plans by terrorists.