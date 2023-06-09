Last Updated:

In A First, Vehicle-based Communication Unit With Sat Phones To Monitor Jagannath Rath Yatra In Gujarat

Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said that for the first time to secure the Lord Jagannath Rath, we will be using a mobile communication unit built on a vehicle so that it will move with the procession.

Press Trust Of India

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra (Image: PTI/File)


High-tech equipment such as a mobile communication unit and satellite phones will be used for the first time to secure the 146th edition of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad city on June 20, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said on Friday.

Apart from the three chariots, the yatra, which starts from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur area, usually consists of 100 trucks and it passes through several communally sensitive areas of the walled city.

On Friday, Sahay held a meeting with various stakeholders and members of 'peace committees' formed by police to maintain law and order during the mega event.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Sahay said.

"For the first time, we will be using a mobile communication unit built on a vehicle so that it will move with the procession. It will also have satellite phones. It will help us in remaining in touch even if normal communication develops any issues on the day of procession."

"I told them (stakeholders) this religious event gives us an opportunity to show our unity to the entire world. We will be using several high-tech equipment and gadgets such as CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras to keep an eye on every movement," he added.

Apart from regular as well as reserve police battalions of the state, the DGP said at least 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the celebrations pass off peacefully.

