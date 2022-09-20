In A Historic Achievement, Jammu & Kashmir Gets Cinema Hall In Srinagar After 3 Decades

In one of the biggest snubs to terror backers in Jammu and Kashmir, the valley’s first multiplex was re-opened in Srinagar on Tuesday, September 20, after it was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. After the wait of nearly three decades, the residents of Kashmir will now be able to enjoy the experience of watching a movie in the theatres. Notably, the valley’s last cinema halls were closed in 1989 due to a rise in terrorism.

Designed by INOX, the first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises of the theatre will also have a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine. The multiplex will be thrown open to the public from Tuesday with a special screening of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer "Lal Singh Chaddha", before regular shows start on September 30.

In a historic move, the cinema halls have been reopened in the valley after almost three decades after the owners of the theatres downed their shutters in Kashmir following the threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90.

Multiplexes inaugurated in Pulwama, Shopian districts

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in the Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the inauguration of theatre in Pulwama and Shopian a “historic day" for Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, "A historic day for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from a movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth."

Yesterday inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth. pic.twitter.com/rsCzxgqNwL — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) September 19, 2022

The J&K Lieutenant Governor also said that cinema halls in Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.