In A Historic First, All-women Indian Navy Crew Completes Maritime Surveillance Mission

As Indian women continue to make the nation proud in several fields, in another such instance, five Indian Navy's INAS 314 officers based at Naval Air Enclave of Porbandar in Gujarat on August 3 completed the first all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft.

The aircraft was captained by the Mission Commander, Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, who had pilots, Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite, and Tactical and Sensor Officers, Lt Pooja Panda and SLt Pooja Shekhawat in her team.

The India Navy in a tweet stated, "India Navy's women aviators create history carrying out the first ever all women surveillance & reconnaissance mission over the Arabian Sea, operating from INAS 314 the frontline Naval Air Squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat. Nari Shakti."

Over 80,000 women candidates register for Indian Navy under Agnipath

Meanwhile, under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy received over 80,000 applications from women candidates, informed officials. Focusing on gender-neutrality in all its branches, the Indian Navy, on June 20, announced its decision to recruit women sailors, through the Centre's Army Recruitment programme.

"We are still formulating the exact number of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme," Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel said in a tri-service press conference at the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, adding that the training of the first batch of Agniveers will begin in November this year.

"Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. We have decided that under the Agnipath scheme, we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships also," he added.

The Navy plans to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath scheme and it started the registration process for aspirants on July 1. Nearly 7,50,000 candidates have already registered for around 3,000 positions in the IAF under the new scheme. The scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.