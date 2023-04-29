In A Historical Moment First Batch Of 5 Women Army Officers Commissioned Into Artillery Regiments

For the first time, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its artillery regiment.

The women officers have joined the Regiment of Artillery after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday.

The First Batch of Women Officers Commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army



Five Women Officers today joined the Regiment of Artillery after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Wkd8hLk44m — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

Military sources said the women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.

Lt Gen AK Singh, #GOC-in-C #SouthernCommand interacted with the first batch of 5 Lady Cadets commissioned in Regiment of Artillery. He felicitated and motivated them. A new era of hope and pursuit for excellence #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/awF62KwqbW — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) April 29, 2023

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in "challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.