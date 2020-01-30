In Major Restructuring, IAF Enhances Strength Of Fighter Squadron By 20%

The Indian Air Force, in a major restructuring to boost its war-fighting units, has enhanced the strength of its combat aircraft squadrons by 20 per cent. The decision to boost the war-fighting units has been taken to help them prepare better for operational tasks.

While interacting with a news agency an IAF officer said, "More than 2,000 air warriors and technicians have been provided to the fighter squadrons in the last few months. The people have been drawn from air headquarters and command headquarters where they were not performing technical duties."

The Indian Air Force also stated that with more people in the fighter squadrons will help in easing the workload on the existing personnel and will also contribute in enhancing the safety of the flying operations. The restructuring in the service is being monitored by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The IAF has currently taken out over 2,000 people from headquarters and non-operational tasks.

The Air Force has also issued strict directions and rules to be followed in the appointment of support staff for flag officers in service. Ever since the Balakot operations, the Indian Air Force has been strengthening its fighting capabilities. The IAF has also acquired weapons including air to air missiles and air to ground weapon systems such as the Spice 2000 bombs with greater destruction capabilities and Strum Ataka anti-tank guided missiles.

Among the three services of the Indian Defence, the Air Force was also the top spender in emergency powers given for the acquisition of weapons and spares in the aftermath of the Balakot aerial strikes. The Air Force has also received a major boost after the induction of its Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft squadron in southern India at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and is likely to get strengthened further with induction of another Tejas combat aircraft squadron in Sulur.

Su-30 MKI inducted into the Indian Air Force

The prestigious Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft, equipped with 'special weapon' BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, was inducted into the Indian Air Force at Thanjavur airbase on January 20. Sukhoi 30 multirole fighter jets are the current backbone and front line fighters of the Indian Airforce.

(With ANI inputs)