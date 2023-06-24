In A Rare Condition, Nagpur Man Found Pregnant With His Twin For 36 Years

A man has been pregnant with his twin for over 36 years, in a bizarre incident that has emerged from Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Sanju Bhagat was diagnosed with a very rare medical condition called "fetus in fetu", commonly known as "vanishing twin syndrome," where one twin is born inside the other.

3 things you should know:

A man from Nagpur, Sanju Bhagat, had been pregnant for 36 years.

Sanju is suffering from a rare disease called "fetus in fetu".

It is a very rare medical condition that occurs in just one in every 500,000 live births.

How did he get pregnant?

"Fetus in Fetu," the rare condition that made Sanju pregnant, occurs when one twin dies during pregnancy and is reabsorbed. One twin is born within the other in this extremely rare condition, which is estimated to happen in one in every 500,000 live births.

Bhagat's belly appeared abnormally protruding when he was young. However, when he toiled on the farm in his 20s, his belly began to protrude at a startling rate. Bhagat continued working amid financial hardships, dealing with the jeers of his peers. This condition became critical when the bulge began pressing against his diaphragm, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Initially, on being diagnosed, the doctor presumed it to be a tumour and proceeded to perform stomach surgery, believing it to be a large cancer. However, during the surgery, the doctor found a human baby inside the belly.

What is Fetus in Fetu?

Fetus in fetu (FIF) is a rare congenital anomaly. This occurs when a malformed fetus is found inside the body of its twin. In the early stages of their development, it occurs when one twin swallows and absorbs the other twin. The absorbed twin then develops inside the body of the surviving twin as an odd lump or tumour-like growth. Often, surgical removal is required to treat this illness.

There have been reports of instances in which the abnormality remained asymptomatic until later ages.