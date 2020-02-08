In A Rare Move, Word From PM Modi's Speech In Rajya Sabha Expunged

A word from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha was expunged by the Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

READ: Kerala CM Terms PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Remarks As 'untrue And Protest Worthy'

Word deleted from records

"Chairman was pleased to direct expunction of a certain portion of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha dated February 6 at about 6.20 and 6.30 pm," a statement issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said. PM Modi used the word 'jhootha' while defending the National Population Register (NPR), saying the country's population register was being updated with demographic information for better targeting of government's welfare schemes.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Rages At PM Modi After Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta To Defend His Honour

The Prime Minister was replying to the the discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget session. It is not common for the Prime Minister's remark to be removed from the records of the Parliament.

READ: PM Modi Speaks On Inclusive Participation Of All Concerned Parties To End Bodo Movement

Naidu also expunged a word from Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement made after Prime Minister Modi had finished his speech.

READ: PM Modi's Surya Namaskar Will Strengthen His Back, Not Economy: Randeep Surjewala