In A Strong Msg To Rattle China, Amit Shah To Visit Arunachal, Launch Programmes Along LAC

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on April 10 to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP). This programme will be launched in Kibithoo, a village in Arunachal along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to an official statement by the Home Ministry, this Central government programme central components of Rs 4,800 crore, including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Basically, it is aimed at ensuring rapid developments in villages in the northeastern states sharing a border with China. This comes as a stern response to China which attempted to rename 11 villages in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time earlier this week calling them part of "South Tibet".

Shah's visit is expected to rattle China as the Home Minister's visit in 2020 to celebrate Arunachal's statehood drew a sharp reaction from Beijing. It "firmly opposed" the visit and claimed that the Home Minister violated "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust".

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will launch ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh on 10th April



Press release-https://t.co/GEGlS9B8uv pic.twitter.com/WsnjophxEv — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 8, 2023

As many as 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Ladakh have been identified that will undergo infrastructure development under this Centrally sponsored VVP. 455 villages out of 662 in Arunachal will be given priority in the first phase of the VVP.

"The Vibrant Villages Programme will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay in their native locations thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to security of the border. District Administration with the help of appropriate mechanisms at block and panchayat level will prepare Action Plans for identified village to ensure 100% saturation of central and state schemes," the Ministry of Home Affairs release read. "The focus areas of interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers."

Centre sends message to China

Apart from launching the VVP, the Home Minister will also inaugurate nine Micro Hydel Projects in Arunachal's Kibithoo constructed under the “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme”. He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

On April 11, Shah will also visit an exhibition event organised to bring out the products made by women members of self-help Groups of border districts.