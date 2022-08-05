In Absence Of A Bridge, Students Forced To Swim To Reach School In Maharashtra Village

Due to the lack of a bridge on the Daman River in Nashik, several students were seen swimming or being carried on the shoulders of adults to reach their school Sukla Vidyalan in Devalcha Pada village of Nashik.

While speaking to the media, a local resident said, “There are around 15-20 children who have to cross the river to go to school. The river is deep, so we carry them either on our shoulders or in big containers. We request the administration to build a bridge.”

Another local resident of the village, Laxman said, “The children of the village in Peth taluka have to swim daily, even in the rain and cross the river to go to school every day by risking their lives. People send their children to school to get an education at the cost of their lives.”

While some parents make their children cross the Daman river every day by carrying them on their shoulders, others do not send them to school fearing something untoward. There is a huge risk during the rainy season when the backwater of the Suki River is released into the river, and then the river gets flooded. At such a time, children fail to go to school for many months and as a result, their studies are affected.

One of the locals said, “It has been many years since we are living like this. There are no roads, no bridges, which makes it very difficult for children to go to school.”

The people of the village said that they have been demanding the construction of a bridge in every election. They said from MPs, and MLAs to Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samiti members to local public representatives, the people of the village have been pleading for the bridge for years, but the government never pays attention to it. They alleged that people’s representatives forget the problems of the village after the election tours are over. The people of the village still have high hopes that a bridge will be built on this river. The way the state government wants to provide education to every child; it must also take some steps in this direction. The people here are demanding that a bridge should be built on the river soon so that children can go to school daily without risking their lives.