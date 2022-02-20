In Ahmedabad, Two Uganda Nationals Arrested With 165 Heroin Capsules In Their Stomach

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on a specific tip-off, recovered 165 capsules of heroin which was being smuggled into the country via Ahmedabad Airport. Two Ugandan nationals were arrested by DRI who were sent to judicial custody. Both the passengers had secreted in their body about 165 capsules weighing 1.8 kg. Reportedly, the drugs were going to be sent to other states like Punjab, Kashmir and Rajasthan.

"On 13.02.2022, officers of DRI apprehended one male passenger having Ugandan Nationality at the Ahmedabad International Airport, who arrived at Ahmedabad from Entebbe Airport via Sharjah International Airport. Officers thoroughly searched his personal baggage and found that there were medicines that inhibit bowel movement. Therefore, the officers suspected that drugs may be secreted inside his body...The CT Scan showed various small capsules size foreign material inside the body," DRI informed in a press release.

Two days later on February 15, the DRI apprehended one more female passenger having Ugandan nationality at the Ahmedabad airport. "During interrogation, a similar pattern emerged and her CT-Scan was also done after getting the permission from Magistrate and the scan revealed that the lady is also carrying the capsules inside her body," it added.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said that there has been a rise in trafficking narcotics drugs by adopting the modus operandi where the drugs are packaged in small capsules and secreted inside the body. Further, the drug mules are sent to India under the guise of Business visit-invitation letters received from local companies.

Mumbai airport customs arrest Zimbabwean passenger with drugs worth Rs 60 crores

Last week, Customs Air Intelligence Unit recovered drugs worth Rs 60 crores from a Zimbabwean passenger at Mumbai airport. The drugs were concealed inside the trolly bag and two file folders said the Mumbai customs officer.

The woman was found carrying 7,006 grams yellowish powder which tested positive for heroin and 1480 white crystal granules which turned out to be a combination of 'Heroin' and 'Methamp', as per the customs officer.