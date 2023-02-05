In Aligarh, Obscene Dance Event Held At Historic Exhibition In The Name Of Cultural Art

An incident of obscene dance performance has come to light at a programme organised under the auspices of the district administration in Aligarh. The exhibition was scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 22.

The State Industrial and Agricultural Exhibition event also known as ‘Aligarh Numaish’ is being organised after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Aligarh district magistrate, Indra Vikram Singh held a review meeting with concerned authorities and gave consent for the exhibition attended by traders and shopkeepers from other states and districts.

Event happening under district administration

The dance event was held during the historic state industrial and agricultural exhibition. During the dance event taking place in the name of cultural art, a person was also seen raining money on the dance performers.

The exhibition is being organised under the leadership of the district magistrate and additional district magistrate.

Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP City Aligarh reviewed the security arrangements and assured that law and order will be ensured through one Kotwali, five police stations and nine police outposts along with a well-equipped control room. Adequate planning would be made for traffic diversion, CCTV camera installation, dog squad, parking etc, said SP City during the meeting.

Image: Republic