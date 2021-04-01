In Amit Shah's Puducherry Rally, 4 Women Suffer Serious Injuries After Falling Into Sewer

Amidst decked up streets, to enthusiastic cadres making their way to catch a glimpse of the Union Home Minister’s visit to Puducherry, four women sustained grievous injuries, when they accidentally fell into a sewer during Shah’s campaign. The Home Minister participated in a roadshow in Lawspet on Thursday to seek the support of voters for BJP candidates ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections in the union territory here.

Starting his tour visiting the Sithananda Temple, the senior BJP leader went on to start in the roadshow to canvas for the BJP Candidates contesting from Lawspet, Kapalet, Kamaraj Nagar and other constituencies.

During his roadshow at Lawspet, several cadres were tailing behind Amit Shah’s vehicles when this accident occurred. Ten women, who were waiting on the sides, trying to catch a glimpse of Amit Shah at his roadshow, accidentally fell into the sewage line, after the concrete slab that they were standing on, crumbled. The women who were grievously injured have been taken to the local GH hospital for treatment. They had sustained injuries on their arms, legs due to the impact.

The incident took place at Lawspet, just a few minutes after Amit Shah's road rally vehicle had passed them. The concrete slab that they were standing on, gave way causing those who were gathered there to fall into the sewer. Police and locals helped get the injured out of the sewage drain and rushed them to the local GH

Officials say, senior leaders of the BJP, including President Saminathan, Namachivayam and others had visited the injured people and offered payment for their medical treatment. They are expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly.

Amit Shah rallies in poll-bound Puducherry

This will be the Union Home Minister’s second visit to Puducherry after his visit to Karaikal for a public gathering there in February. During his last visit, Amit Shah while addressing the rally, had spoken about how the public must give BJP a chance to prove themselves.

The BJP is in the NDA alliance led byAINRC, along with the AIADMK in Puducherry. The AINRC led by Chief Rangaswamy will be leading the alliance with contesting from 16 seats, while BJP and AIADMK will contest from nine and five seats each, in the upcoming Assembly polls.