In An Incredible Feat, 18 Indian Army Mountaineers Scale Mount Nun, Highest Peak Of J&K

In a significant achievement, a mountaineering group of the Indian Army on Friday successfully scaled steep Mount Nun - the highest peak of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army's Northern Command stated that the team of 18 mountaineers successfully achieved the feat. "A team of 18 mountaineers of Indian Army successfully summited Mount Nun (7135m), the highest peak of Jammu and Kashmir, validating Super High Altitude Navigation, Sustenance, Endurance & Survival [sic], the Northern Command wrote on Twitter.

Raised in 1972, the Northern Command of the Indian Army has its headquarters in Udhampur. It should be noted here that this is not the first time that Indian Army soldiers have scaled a mount in the Jammu and Kashmir region. In July 2019 too, a team of 22 mountaineers achieved a similar feat by scaling Mount Kun - the second highest peak of the Nun-Kun mountain. The 22-member team, which flagged off on July 30, 2019, from Leh, was comprised of 14 officers, including 10 women, one junior commissioned officer, and seven other ranks.

About Mount Nun

Mount Nun, the highest peak of the Nun-Kun mountain massif in the Eastern Himalayan Range, is located at a height of 7,135 metres (23,409 ft). The Suru Valley and the Zanskar Range border the Nun Kun Massif to the north, while the Pensi La, which divides the Suru and Zanskar Valleys, borders it to the east. Mt. Nun is one among the several well-known discovered peaks, attracting climbers from all across the country.

Indian Army plans to set up its own mobile cellular network in Ladakh region

It is significant to mention here that the Indian Army has also planned to set up its own 4G and the 5G-based mobile cellular network to compete with China's 5G network installed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This network will be used in the mountainous terrain of the region to ensure smooth communication at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet. To establish the infrastructure, the Army has issued a request for information (RFI) that lists the requirements, the implementation and the delivery of the project.

