In Andhra, Mentally Retarded Girl Raped By 3 In Govt Hospital; CM Offers Rs 10 Lakh In Aid

In an horrific incident that has come to light, a 23-year-old mentally retarded girl was raped by three persons in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. According to Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, it is said that on Wednesday night a 23-year-old girl along with a person by the name Srikanth, who was in a good relationship with her, went to the Government Hospital where he works.

Taking advantage of her mental illness, Srikanth and his two friends raped her at the hospital. Soon after receiving information, police rushed to the hospital and rescued the girl. A case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and all the three accused persons have been taken into custody.

Andhra Pradesh CM announces Rs 10 lakh aid

In the wake of the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken serious cognisance of the mentally retarded girl who was raped at the Government hospital in Vijayawada, and has directed the police to take stern action against those responsible.

“No one should be neglected under any circumstances and strict action should be initiated against those responsible,” CM said. CM Jagan has also announced grievance aid of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family and directed officials to extend support to them. On the directions of the Chief Minister, action has been initiated against the staff of Vijayawada Government Hospital. The inspector and sub-inspector of the Nunna police station have been suspended for their negligence in the case.

The three accused persons who have been taken into custody are identified as workers of a fogging agency. A termination notice has also been issued to the security agency and the fogging agency who were given the contract for the Vijayawada Hospital. A Show cause notice has been issued to CS Resident Medical Officer as well.

The Director of Medical Education has been directed to conduct a full-scale investigation into the incident and health department officials have been directed to initiate action based on the report.

Image: PTI