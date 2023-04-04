In Andhra Pradesh, Red Chilli Farm Set Ablaze; Farmer Loses Rs 15 Lakh-worth Crop

A farmer in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district lost 50 quintals of red chillies when unidentified individuals set them on fire.

The aggrieved farmer claimed that Rs 15 lakhs worth of chillies were burnt, and has called for an investigation into the incident.

#WATCH | Unidentified persons set fire to 50 quintals of red chillies belonging to a farmer in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.



According to the affected farmer, the chillies burnt were worth Rs 15 lakhs. He has demanded an inquiry into the incident. pic.twitter.com/dTQLdQHgoV — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The price of red chillies has shot up in recent years. In 2017, the prices were in a range of Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal. Currently, the prices are touching the Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 range. The rise in prices has supported the growth in production of red chilli in Andhra Pradesh.

The excess production is also fuelling exports from India to many countries. The top countries importing Indian chillies have been US, UAE, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the United Kingdom. The majority of India's total chilli exports, 89%, go to these top nations.