In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor District, Building Collapses Into Rivulet Amid Heavy Rainfall

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several regions across India due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, certain districts of Andhra Pradesh including Chittoor and Kadapa witnessed heavy floods on Friday, November 19. Some videos, portraying the intensity of rainfall in the region causing damage to buildings and properties, went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a two-story house in Vasundhara Nagar of Tiruchanoor completely collapsed into a gushing rivulet in the Chittoor district due to the impact of floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The floods have caused serious damage to many properties in the region while no official death toll has been reported so far.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Chittor district collector M Hari Narayanan and reviewed the flood situation. He further directed the collector to monitor the water levels and take appropriate measures to control the situation, a CMO release informed.

Andhra Pradesh floods

Earlier on November 18, hundreds of pilgrims, including the ones staying at Tirumala, where the famous Lord Venkateswara temple is located, were stranded due to the flood of unprecedented scale. The heavy downpour battered the temple-town of Tirupati and many parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Also, the landing of incoming aircraft was stooped at the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta.

According to PTI sources, a landslide damaged three rooms at the Narayanagiri guest house complex following which pilgrims staying in other rooms in Narayanagiri and the other SV guest house were relocated.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

The IMD forecast of Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka while the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday.

The Southern Railway announced the cancellation of both full and partial running of various trains, besides diverting some others, considering the heavy rainfalls in Andhra Pradesh and resultant high flow of water between Tada and Sullurupetta.

IMD bulletin stated, "The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai …. during 0300-0400 hrs IST (3-4 am) of today, the 19th November 2021."

