In Andhra's Kurnool, Man Threatens Temple Priest To Stop Playing Bhajans, Later Apologises

In a shocking incident reported on August 15 in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, a person allegedly barged into a temple premises and threatened the priest, asking him to stop playing bhajans.

Identified as Younus, the accused entered Mata Temple in Kurnool and threatened the priest using inappropriate language.

When the priest refused to oblige, the two reportedly had a heated argument. In a video, Younus was seen saying that the temple is located in the residential area and should not play devotional songs (bhajan). The priest then questioned the man over azan being prayed on loudspeakers from mosques. Following this, the accused allegedly threatened the priest to come out of the temple.

After the video went viral in social media, police interfered in this matter and settled the matter.

Later, in a video, the temple priest stated that Younus had apologised to him at the police station and the matter has been settled.