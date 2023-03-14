In Another 'pee-gate' Scandal, Drunk TTE Urinates On Woman In Amritsar-Kolkata Train

In yet another pee-gate scandal, a ‘drunk’ Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) was arrested for allegedly urinating on a woman’s head in the Akal Takht Express train on Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred at midnight in the A1 coach of the train going from Amritsar to Kolkata.

According to news agency ANI, the accused was identified as Munna Kumar. Kumar who hails from Bihar allegedly urinated on the woman while she was sleeping in the train. The victim was travelling with her husband.

As soon as the incident took place, the victim started screaming following which other passengers gathered and caught hold of the drunk TTE. He was then handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) when the train reached Lucknow's Charbagh railway station.

Although the accused have been arrested by the GRP, a probe will be conducted to ascertain if the accused was drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

The incident took place after an inebriated student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat on an American Airlines flight. It allegedly leaked on a fellow passenger, who complained to the flight crew. Earlier in November last year, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman in a drunken state on a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

Past flight fiascos

Air India pee-gate: On November 26, onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger. Following the incident, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 4.

2 drunk passengers arrested: Two passengers were arrested after they engaged in a drunken brawl on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi after the passengers reportedly misbehaved with an air hostess under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made on the basis of the written complaint by IndiGo's manager.

Man caught publicly urinating at Delhi’s IGI Airport: Jauhar Ali Khan, a 39-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport on January 11. Delhi police registered a case against him under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).