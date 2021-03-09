In Antilia Bomb Case, Chilling CCTV Pic Of Man Parking Car & Walking Away In PPE Kit Out

A day after the Antilia bomb scare case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Republic Media Network has accessed an image of the accused who parked the suspicious Scorpio outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on February 25.

The man, captured on CCTV camera from in the vicinity of the building, can be seen wearing a PPE kit - likely to conceal his identity. On the day of the incident, he parked the car loaded with explosive material and a threat letter addressed to the Ambanis and walked away from the site.

Suspecting terror links, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency for a thorough probe into the matter. The recovery of the suspicious vehicle abandoned near Antilia had triggered a security alarm in South Mumbai last month.

The incident, however, took a major turn after the owner of the SUV, who had been under the scanner of the police, was found dead on March 5, amid the high-level investigation.

Owner of suspicious SUV found dead

The owner, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek around 10.25 am. Police claimed that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream.

However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Following Hiren's sudden death, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a central investigation into the matter. Claiming a terror angle into the bomb scare and the death of Scorpio owner, former CM Devendra Fadnavis had demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA. However, it is the ATS that is currently investigating the Mansukh Hiren death case and has registered an FIR, for alleged criminal conspiracy, murder, and attempts to destroy evidence.

