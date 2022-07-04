In AP, PM Modi Meets Family Of Freedom Fighter Pasala Krishnamurthy, Seeks Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, met the family members of Pasala Krishnamurthy, who is one of the most respected freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi went to visit the family after his speech in Bhimavaram where he unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

After his speech in Bhimavaram, PM Modi met the family of Pasala Krishna Murthy who was a respected freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. PM met Pasala Krishna Bharathi, daughter of the freedom fighter. She’s 90 years old and she blessed the PM. He also met her sister and niece. pic.twitter.com/D8bmcZxVNf — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

While meeting the family members of the freedom fighter, PM Modi bowed down before Pasala Krishna Bharathi, daughter of the freedom fighter, and took her blessings. The 90-year-old Krishna Bharathi spoke to the PM and also gave him her blessings. Following this, the Prime Minister also met her sister and niece.

Who is Pasala Krishnamurthy?

Another celebrated freedom fighter during India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Pasala Krishnamurthy was born in the west Vipparru village of the West Godavari district. He was a part of the Congress along with his wife Anjalakshmi Pasala, at the time when Mahatma Gandhi visited Vijayawada in March 1921.

He not only took part in the Salt Satyagraha movement but was also sentenced to one-year imprisonment at the Rajahmundry and Vellore prisons. After being released, he picketed a foreign cloth shop during the Civil Disobedience Movement in Tadepalligudem market and hoisted the national flag on the Bhimavaram sub-collector office on 26 June 1932. During this while, he was sentenced to jail on multiple occasions but he continued fighting for the upliftment of Harijans.



Image: ANI