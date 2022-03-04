Last Updated:

In Arunachal Pradesh, Massive Protests Erupt Against China Over 2015 PLA Abduction

A massive protest was held against China in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who was reportedly taken into custody.

Written By
Anirudha Bhakat

A massive protest was held against China in Monigong circle of Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who was reportedly taken into custody by China's PLA in 2015 while he was on a hunting expedition

The protests were organised by the All Shajee Youth Association and the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang supported by the family members of Pullom. Carrying banners and placards the protesters carried out the peaceful protest rallies - one at Tato and the second at Monigong.

Although Pullom's family has been demanding the release of Tapor Pullom for the last few years, the matter was intensified after India secured the successful release of Mirom Taron, a 17-year-old youth from Tuting circle in Upper Siang district who was arrested by the PLA in January this year. 

First Published:
