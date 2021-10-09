In Aryan Khan Case, Killa Court's Order Deeming Bail Plea 'non-maintainable' Accessed

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and others accused in the Mumbai cruise drug case were denied bail by the Killa court on Friday, stating that their application was 'not maintainable'. The metropolitan magistrate's court denied bail to the eight accused, who were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

During the hearing of the bail plea, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde maintained that no drug was found in Aryan's possession. The lawyer, stressing for bail, said, "This interrogation, confrontation can take place even if the accused is out on bail."

Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer also maintained that no narcotics substance was recovered from her. Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer also pleaded bail saying that the court has the power to discharge Arbaaz if no evidence is found.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, questioned the maintainability of the bail pleas, which were strongly opposed by the probe agency. He claimed that the bail pleas are not maintainable before this court as they are triable before the sessions court.

It may be noted here that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleged in its panchanama on Saturday that Arbaaz A Merchant had procured drugs for Aryan Khan to be consumed on the Cordelia Cruise ship. Upon confrontation, Aryan reportedly admitted that he planned to consume 'Charas' drug during the sail.

'Bail plea non-maintainable'

After hearing both sides of the argument, the court on Friday ruled that the accused were arrested under Sections 94/2021 of the NDPS Act for which prescribed punishment is more than three years of imprisonment. Stating that all the offences are triable by the Special Court, the magistrate refused to entertain the bail application.

"The counsels of the accused are of no use to them as the facts and circumstances of the case and cited decisions differ from each other. The same is related to the powers of the Sessions Court and High Court. Considering all these aspects, the bail applications filed by the accused are non-maintainable before this court. Hence rejected," the order read.

Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a rave party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa, following an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan (23), were detained.

In follow-up raids after the big bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others who had landed from Goa. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested more people and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession.

Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were also nabbed, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18.