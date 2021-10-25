In Aryan Khan Case, NCB Witness Kiran Gosavi To Surrender In UP; Alleges False Allegations

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the Mumbai drugs bust case, Kiran Gosavi on Monday said that false allegations are being made against him by police and that he will surrender in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. He said that the police has fabricated stories and are changing the direction of the investigation.

"False allegations. They fabricated stories and are changing directions(of probe). It's I who was being threatened that I led to his (Aryan Khan's) arrest, I received phone calls. I'm surrendering in half an hour outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear," he told ANI.

The Palghar police had registered a case of fraud at Kewla Police station in Palghar against Kiran Gosavi. The Police alleged that he duped lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. Police have also booked Gosavi in a similar cheating case dating back to 2018. A lookout notice has been issued against him.

Satish Govekar, ACP, Farakhsana Division, Pune said that they are searching for the accused Kiran Gosavi in a case of cheating and IT Act in which a female accused has already been arrested. "We have no idea about him surrendering to us," he said.

Gosavi's bodyguard's allegations against Wankhede

KP Gosavi was a witness in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested. Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the case, alleged he heard talks of Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza related to an Rs 18 crore deal in a drugs bust. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be handed over to Wankhede, he alleged, filing an affidavit in Mumbai sessions court, even as NCB Znnal director filed his own affidavit. Sail also shared a video on Sunday which showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan at the NCB office.

Gosavi refutes Prabhakar's claim

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Gosavi dismissed Prabhakar's allegations of extortion. He alleged that Sail may have got some money to speak against him.

On his pictures from the NCB office, Gosavi claimed, "I was called by NCB while they raided on Cruise. I have a list of 27 people who were expected to board on the cruise with drugs. NCB caught Aryan and Arbaaz on a cruise. I am going to surrender in Lucknow."