In a fresh development in the ongoing Mumbai drug bust case, private investigator KP Gosavi who accompanied NCB officials to the raid on a cruise is expected to appear before the Pune Police on Monday, unconfirmed sources informed Republic Media Network. This comes after allegations of corruption were made by a witness on Sunday against investigating officer Sameer Wankhede and a witness in the case, KP Gosavi.

KP Gosavi expected to appear before Pune Police

The independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, claimed on Sunday that he heard KP Gosavi allegedly say that Sameer Wankhede has to be paid Rs. 8 crore in the ongoing matter. The Pune Police is expected to call Gosavi for further investigation in the matter, after the allegations of bribery were raised. Gosavi, who identifies himself as a private investigator, has also been added as a witness in the ongoing drug probe investigation.



Prabhakar Sail is under Mumbai Police’s jurisdiction and his statement has been recorded as of now. The DDG of NCB along with a three-member team will investigate the ongoing matter and will record statements of all the people involved, including Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, who has been named in the complaint filed by witness Sail. The independent witness Sail has also met with the crime branch of Mumbai Police.

This is not the first time the involvement of Kosavi is being questioned in the case. Earlier, NCP leader Nawab Mallik had in a press conference questioned a private investigator’s involvement in the case, after his selfie with Aryan Khan under custody went viral.

Sameer Wankhede moves court against allegations of bribery and extortion

On the allegations of bribery, on Monday, Sameer Wankhede moved to the court against NCP and stated that personal attacks were being made against him. Filing an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court, Wankhede asked if he was being targetted by political persons due to Aryan Khan's upcoming bail hearing in the Bombay High Court.



On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a statement vehemently denying that Gosavi, the private detective, requested Rs 25 crore from Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for the release of his son Aryan. Independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be a personal bodyguard to private investigator KP Gosavi, claims to have heard an Rs 18 crore contract between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be given to Sameer Wankhede. Gosavi, according to Sail, had already collected Rs 50 lakh in the case.

NCB rejects claims against Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, the NCB Zonal Director, rejected Prabhakar's charges and sent an affidavit to his Director-General for investigation.

"There are certain vigilance-related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr. Prabhakar. Our Zonal Director, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit (by Prabhakar) relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to DG, NCB for further necessary action," the statement by NCB officer Mutha Ashok Jain read.

