In Assam, 6 Terror Suspects Linked To Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent Module Nabbed

Assam Police on Saturday arrested six persons for their alleged involvement with Bangladesh-based Islamic group Ansar al-Islam which has affiliation to terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda from different parts of Barpeta district. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitava Sinha said that six suspects having links with the 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent' (AQIS) were nabbed from a madrassa at Howly on Friday.

"We arrested the six persons on the basis of information provided by a jihadi who was arrested on March 4," he said at a press conference here. The accused have been sent to 10-day police custody.

The accused have been identified as Mufti Suleman Ali (33), Jahidul Islam (39), Saddam Hussain (25), Rashidul Islam alias Haque (28), Musharaf Hussain (27) and Makibul Hussain (24). According to police, those arrested are all natives of Barpeta having a direct connection with Mohammed Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, who is an AQIS member. It is pertinent to mention that the Assam Police on March 4 apprehended five people, including a Bangladeshi national, for their alleged linked a suspected terror group of Ansarul Islam, based in Bangladesh with affiliation to the AQIS, in the Barpeta district.

NIA conducts searches in Assam in case linked to Al Qaeda

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 11 locations in the Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts in Assam in a case linked to a module of the AQIS. AQIS member Saiful Islam had entered India illegitimately and was working as an Arabic teacher at the Dhakaliapara Masjid, the spokesperson said.

He was actively motivating youths to join jihadi outfits and work in "ansars" (sleeper cells) for carrying out subversive actions and for the establishment of a base for the AQIS in eastern India, the NIA official said. During searches at the premises of the accused, incriminating records and other materials have been seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.