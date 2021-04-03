In Assam Elections Row, Congress Delegation Raises 3 Issues Against BJP With EC

A Congress delegation met the Election Commission in Delhi on Friday to raise a number of issues related to the ongoing Assembly elections, mostly related to Assam, ahead of the third phase of polls.

Congress leader Dr. Ashwani Kumar said, "We raised 3 issues-a Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate joining BJP, probe into incident where EVM found in the car of a BJP candidate in Assam&PM's photo be removed from COVID vaccine certificates in poll-bound States." READ | TDP to boycott polls in Andhra Pradesh; 'No trust in state EC,' says Chandrababu Naidu

A few days ago, Congress had complained to the Election Commission against Assam Minister and BJP's star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly threatening BPF president Hagrama Mohilary. BPF which was BJP's ally decided to join the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. Accusing Sarma of saying that the NIA will implicate Mohilary and send him to jail, the party stressed that this was an attempt to influence the voters against voting for Mahajot by "unconstitutional means".

On Friday, Sarma was barred from campaigning for the Assam Assembly polls for a period of 48 hours. This effectively implies that the Assam Minister can no longer participate in electioneering as the campaigning for the last phase of the Assembly election which ends on March 4. He will not be able to address a public meeting along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled for Sunday.

Assam Assembly Polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. While BJP is contesting 92 seats in the current Assembly election, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

While the voting for the first and second phases has concluded, the polling for the last phase is scheduled for April 6. The polling time has been increased by one hour and there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image : PTI/Twitter/ANI