In Assam, Goat Born With Human-like Face Leaves Owner And Locals Stunned

A goat gave birth to a baby with a human-like face in Assam. The villagers were astonished to know about the baby goat and they reached the farm to catch a glimpse, reported Mirror. The goat is reported to have been born in the house of a farmer named Shankar Das. He revealed that the baby was alive at the time of birth, however, died soon after.

The goat with a human-like face was born in Gangapur village in Assam with two limbs, face, nose and mouth, as per the Mirror report. The goat with no hair on the body did not possess a tail and the ears of the offspring were also deformed. Shankar Das was stunned to see the baby goat as he had never witnessed the goat with this kind of appearance. After the villagers came to know about the birth of the baby goat with an unusual appearance, they reached the spot to witness it.

Goat born with human-like face dies after birth

Shankar Das insisted that they were happy that the goat has given birth to a female offspring, however, their happiness was short-lived as the animal died even though she was alive at the time of birth. Shankar Das stated that the baby goat was buried. Rakesh Kumar, a local, told Mirror that a mutant birth is considered as a “sign from God”. As per the news report, the deformed birth of an animal is regarded as ‘bad luck’ for its owners. Local veterinarian Fayyaz Ahmed revealed that the impaired development of a goat in the womb is likely caused by the “Rift Valley fever disease' and recommended farmers to take their animals to vets for regular check-ups.

Image: Unsplash/Representative