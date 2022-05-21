In Assam, Man Dies In Police Custody; Violent Mob Sets Batadroba Police Station On Fire

A mob turned violent in Assam's Batadroba after a person, who was allegedly picked by police, died in police custody. The unruly mob also set a police station on fire.

According to reports, Safiqul Islam, a fish trader, was allegedly picked up by police on Friday when he was on his way to the market to sell fish. The villagers alleged that the police demanded Rs 10,000 from him.

When he refused to pay, he was taken to the police station on May 20 and later in the night he was admitted to hospital in a very critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Following this, angry locals vandalised the police station and assaulted cops.

Shocking visuals show locals storming the police station. They reportedly assaulted the cops and set a police station on fire. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said that Safiqul Islam was detained on Friday, May 20, night in a drunk state from Bhumuraguri.

25-year-old dies in Police Custody

This is not the first incident of custodial death. Last month, a 25-year-old youth died after allegedly being thrashed at a police station in Chennai.

V Vignesh was arrested on April 18 after he and his friends were allegedly found possessing drugs. He died a day later. A case of "suspicious death" was registered and a police sub-inspector, constable and home guard were suspended.

Vignesh's elder brother Vinod later claimed that the police offered them a bribe to remain silent. "The police offered me Rs 1 lakh to keep mum on the case," he said while confirming wounds on his brother's body.

“We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy. Our house owner was threatened by the police to make us vacate the premises,” Vinod claimed.

Image: Republic World