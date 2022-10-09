Making it clear that 'Rhinos are our special friends', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that any infringement on their personal space will not be tolerated.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma shared a video from Haldibari, where a rhinoceros crossing the road comes in front of a truck. The driver, despite all efforts to divert the vehicle and save the animal, hits it. The mammal twirled to the ground. Visibly hurt, the odd-toed ungulates tried getting up in an attempt to get off-road but falls again. In the second attempt, it leaves the road.

Rhino survives, truck intercepted and driver fined

According to local media reports, the truck was en route Guwahati from Jorhat and the incident occurred in Haldibari Animal Corridor. The vehicle was reportedly intercepted in the Bagari area of Nagaon district and was heavily fined by the transport and forest department.

However, Assam Chief Minister, on the microblogging site, said, "The Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined."

'A special 32-km corridor in making'

Pertinently, the population of single-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park has increased by 200 in the past 4 years. In a survey conducted in the month of March, this year, had pegged the number of animal in the park, at 2,613, a sharp rise from the last survey conducted in 2018.

"Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," Himanta Biswa tweeted.