In Assam, Swedish Nationals Arrested For Engaging In Christian Conversions; Get Deported

Three Swedish preachers were arrested at Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district of Assam for violating Visa norms and indulging in Christian conversions. It has been learnt that the Swedish nationals are being deported, after being fined USD 500 each for violating visa norms, to Stockholm by Qatar Airways.

The three Swedish preachers viz. Hannah Mikaela, Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom, Susanna Elisabeth Hakanason were arrested at Naharkatia by the Dibrugarh Police. They have been flown from Dibrugarh to New Delhi and the procedure to block their future entry has been initiated.

Preachers indulged in Christian conversions

The three tourists from Sweden were detained for violating certain sections of the Foreigners’ Act by attending a prayer Meeting in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on October 26, Wednesday.

Dibrugarh Police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa. The tourists were produced before the court and were found guilty under the Foreigners Act.

Trio to be deported to Sweden

The court directed the deputy commissioner and the district police to arrange for their deportation. The three-day Prayer meeting was organised by the United Church Forum, a body of different churches, with due Permission from the district administration.

The tourists will be sent to Guwahati on October 27, Thursday, and subsequently deported to Sweden.

