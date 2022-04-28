In Ayodhya, 7 Arrested For Pasting Offensive Posters Near Mosque; To Be Charged With NSA

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 7 people from Ayodhya for allegedly putting 'objectionable posters' in front of Mosques. The offensive posters were allegedly pasted by the accused outside two Mosques in Ayodhya to express their anger over the Janhangirpuri riots in New Delhi where Shobha Yatra processions were targeted on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to Ayodhya IG KP Singh and SSP Shailesh Pandey, Hindi Ayodhya Sangathan chief Mahesh Mishra along with 6 others threw objectional posters in Tatashah Jama Masjid in Ayodhya. Within 24 hours, strong action was taken against the perpetrators and all accused were arrested. With the help of CCTV cameras, the UP police also nabbed Mishra. The 7 people will be charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

#BREAKING | 7 arrested in Ayodhya over pasting offensive posters near a Mosque; to be charged with NSA for provocation attempt



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/PHbveT2XTJ pic.twitter.com/QZ02s3m7XF — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2022

Jahangirpuri riots

On April 16, clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area leaving several including police personnel injured. Stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched, in what witnesses said seemed like a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival.

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for 'stringent action', National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against the accused persons and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

On Sunday, the Rohini Court of Delhi granted eight-day custody to the five accused of the Jahangirpuri violence - Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad, and Sonu alias Imam and sent them to police remand till May 1. Accused Ansar is believed to be a 'key conspirator' in the matter, and is also being investigated by the ED for alleged foreign funding links to the riots.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has arrested two more individuals who had brandished swords during the violence identified as-- Jafar and Babuddin. According to the police, both brothers had played a 'key role' in orchestrating violence during the religious processions. Another accused Fareed alias Nitu was arrested in West Bengal on Thursday. He is said to have been actively involved in the communal riots and played a major role.