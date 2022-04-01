In Ayodhya, Plinth Level Of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nearing Completion

The work for laying down the Plinth (the base on which the pillars/columns of the temple will stand) of the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple is almost completed and is in its final phase - After the work began on January 24 in the third phase of the construction. The plinth is made of granite stones.

A tweet by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "The plinth work at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir site is reaching its final stage."

श्री रामजन्मभूमि मन्दिर स्थल पर फर्श निर्माण से पूर्व चबूतरा (प्लिंथ) के निर्माण का कार्य अब पूर्णता की ओर है।



At a glance: Ram Mandir temple complex

The temple's life-span is targeted at a thousand years and thus the strongest natural granite from South India was used. With 17,000 stones of 5 feet X 2.5 feet X 3 feet being used in the construction of the plinth of the temple, the weight of each stone is approximately 2.5 tons. Digital instrumentation is used track the safety aspects of the temple and the data from these instruments will also be used to decipher the behaviour of the structure during loading, earthquakes, etc.

The relevant authorities have already approved the master plan of the outside campus, which includes pilgrimage facilitation Centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, gaushala, yagya shala, administrative building, etc. The construction of the buildings other than the temple will begin by April 2022.

The superstructure of the temple will be constructed with the carved Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan. The construction activity is running as per the schedule and devotees will be able to take the first darshan of Lord Shri Ram by December 2023 is the expectation.

Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to PM, has been entrusted with the Chairmaship of the construction committee, while temple construction is being done by Larsen and Toubro with the responsibility of project monitoring handled by Tata Consulting Engineers.

The overall temple structure spread across 10 acres is being constructed with stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka, and consists of a three-storey temple with garbha-griha and five mandapas. The Temple complex measures 57 acres, including facilities for the pilgrims and it will also house a Museum-cum-reseach centre. The drawings and design have been supervised by IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur, NIT Surat, CBRI Roorkee, Tata Consulting Engineers and the implementing company Larsen and Toubro.

