In Baramulla, Indian Army Holds Interactive Session With Stakeholders Of Sher-e-Khass

In an initiative by the Indian Army's Dagger Division, an interactive session was held with various stakeholders of Awam of Baramulla today, December 7, seeing a huge response.

The event saw massive participation by the Mohalla Presidents, religious preachers and other important stakeholders of Sheher-e-Khaas Old Town in Baramulla.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria, GOC Dagger Division chaired the session.

Around 55 stakeholders from various professions participated in the session and had a fruitful discussion wherein they discussed maintenance of hygiene and sanitation, development projects for Old Town, eradication of drug menace amongst the youth, channelising the youth towards education, sports and shaping the nascent minds for a better future, and peace.

An official said that the aim of the event was to have an in-depth interaction with all the important stakeholders in society and deliberate upon them the importance of education, sports, eradication of drug abuse and peace in society.

Civil administration representatives including the Education Department, PHE, Electricity Department, Police, Municipal Council and other welfare organisations were also present to lend an ear to the hardships faced by the common masses.

The army officials said that the event is yet another step by the Indian Army to strengthen the Awaam Army Connect.

Image: Republic World