In Baramulla, Kashmiri Pandits Demand 'relocation From Valley' As Protests Enter 10th Day

The protests that erupted in the wake of the horrifying murder of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat have entered their 10th day. In Baramulla, Kashmiri Pandits continue to stage protests against the Manoj Sinha administration over the targeted killing of community members in the Valley.

The latest visuals pertaining to the protests from Baramulla depict Kashmiri Pandits carrying protest cards and can be heard chanting slogans against Pakistan saying "Pakistan Murdabad". The protesters' main demand is that the administration either accept their mass resignation from PM Package Employees or shift all of them from Kashmir valley to somewhere else in the country.

'We want relocation': Protesting Kashmiri Pandits

One of the protesters, while speaking to ANI, said, "Our demand is for relocation. Shift us to Jammu. Here, we are brought only to be killed. One of our brothers died, and tomorrow another will die. We are not here for this. We all are educated and we are here for the job and not to be killed. Our demand is to relocate us to Jammu or somewhere safe. The protest will run until our demands are met." Another protestor, while speaking to reporters, reiterated the demand for relocation and said, "We demand relocation to some safe place if they (government) want us to live, otherwise there will be a time when minority will be finished (in Kashmir). There is no security for us. We are not secure here. Relocation is the best option for us."

This comes following the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office and was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity. Recently there have been cases of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

'We are not sacrificial lambs': Sushil Pandit

Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit, while speaking to Republic TV on the ongoing protests, said, "We have been pushed into the valley to be slaughtered. It was supposed to be an economic package, but it has been turned into some kind of return to the valley to recreate the utopia of harmony that prevails in Kashmir. This is not the harmony for which we should be treated as sacrificial lambs. we should stop chasing that utopia. It has to be security-based. Our first reason for leaving the valley was the threat to life. Jihad was trying to annihilate us, that's why we left. This PM package was meant to give us some economical stability. Nobody is bothered about our security, our threat to life. And when we protest, we are brutalised by our own police. This is complete insensitivity."