In Baramulla, MoS Home Pramanik Makes Surprise Visit To Local Restaurant; Meets Locals

Minister of State (MoS) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik during a planned event at Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, made a surprise visit to a local restaurant and met with locals there.

During his official visit to Baramulla, Nisith Pramanik addressed an event organised for the promotion of Yoga, and also interacted with locals. Following this, he made an unplanned visit to a local restaurant at the Main Chowk at Baramulla and had tea. It was a rare sight to see the MoS making an unannounced casual stop at a public place in Baramulla. Pramanik, who is also an MoS in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, had addressed an event for Yoga, where he spoke about the importance of inculcating the practice of Yoga in one's lifestyle. "For the new India, for young India, the contribution of Baramulla is also important," he said.

Speaking about his visit, Pramanik said, "We are not made ministers only to sit in Delhi. We must go at the grass-root level, at the ground, to know the reality. We also have to take the suggestions for making the decisions at the Centre, and for this, we are sent. In Baramulla, we saw how district administration, stakeholders and common people are trying to develop the region in all domains. In all the sectors the development is going on."

Ministers are now mingling among people: Pramanik

The BJP Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, ministers are assigned to go to the people and ask for their suggestions in order to understand the ground reality. "Earlier there was a time where we saw that people would go to the minister’s house, go to Delhi, and they still had to wait for several hours. But today under the guidance of PM Modi, a government is running where a minister comes between people and asks 'what is your suggestion?' This is how the current government is running," Pramanik said.