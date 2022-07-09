In Baramulla, Security Forces Nab LeT Terrorist With Arms And Ammunition From Kreeri Area

As security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continue to crackdown on terror, one terrorist has been arrested from Baramulla's Kreeri. The terrorist who security forces have arrested is an associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the police officials, based on the reliable input regarding the movement of a terrorist in the Kreeri area, joint parties of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's 29 RR established Naka (checkpoint) at Kreeri. During checking at the Naka, one hybrid Terrorist of LeT outfit was apprehended by the security forces along with arms and ammunitions including one pistol, one pistol magazine and seven rounds. Incriminating materials have also been recovered from the hybrid terrorist, officials reported. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen of Baramulla.

Joint parties of Police and Army 29 RR arrested 1 Hybrid Terrorist at Kreeri Baramulla.

Arms and ammunition recovered, Case under sections of IA & UAP Act has been registered in Police Station Kreeri.@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla pic.twitter.com/wb2AIN9r8x — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) July 9, 2022

Hybrid terrorist arrested in Baramulla

According to the officials, the arrested hybrid terrorist Mohd Iqbal Bhat has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities in the region and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar. The successful apprehension of Bhat from Baramulla has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non-locals.

Adding further, officials revealed that the arrested terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the National Highway between Narbal and Renji in J&K. Notably, a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Indian Arms Act has been registered against the terrorist, according to the police officials. Interrogation of the terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter-terrorism operations, officials reported.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time a terrorist has been caught with arms and ammunition in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. In May, security forces arrested one terrorist from Kreeri with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in the region.

Forces nab LeT terrorist n Baramulla

Earlier in May, security forces arrested one terrorist at Authoora Bala of Baramulla's Kreeri who was an associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the Baramulla police, J&K police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 2nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested one terrorist associate of LeT along with arms and ammunition.

Security forces recovered one pistol, one pistol magazine and five rounds of the pistol from the terrorist who obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas.