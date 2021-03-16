In Bengal, Rajnath Singh Clarifies On BJP's CM-face; Refutes Any Loss from Not Having One

As West Bengal gears up for the assembly elections, the BJP has dispatched its top leaders to the state. On Tuesday, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh remarked that the BJP will emerge victorious in West Bengal polls. However, when asked about the impact due to the absence of a Chief Ministerial face for West Bengal, Singh still expressed confidence. Interacting with the media, Rajnath Singh said that the BJP is a 'democratic' party. In addition, he informed that the elected legislators of BJP will choose a leader for the CM face after the Bengal polls. Moreover, he also maintained that the saffron party will get a clear majority in West Bengal.

No. Ours is a democratic party. The elected MLAs will choose their leader: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when asked if going to #WestBengalElections2021 without a CM face, cause a loss to BJP pic.twitter.com/Xvnqx5j4Ad — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

I am not an astrologer but I am confident that BJP will get a clear majority: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/ksyveDACGV — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Speaking about the Nandigram incident, Rajnath Singh hit out at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Singh asserted that Mamata Banerjee is 'desperate' and hence levelling allegations about the alleged attack on her. The union minister also maintained that the incident occurred due to security lapses at the moment of the alleged 'attack'

No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi. Reports of probe agencies & Observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses. I hope she recovers soon. But it's a result of her desperation that she's accusing BJP for her injury: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/M7cPTUSRBt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.