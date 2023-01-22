In Bengal, TMC Worker Accused Of Killing 6-year-old After Body Recovered From Septic Tank

A shocking incident has come to the fore from West Bengal wherein a couple has accused a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker of killing their 6-year-old child.

The incident happened on January 5 in the Baburchak area of ​​Kultali police station in the south 24 Parganas district when the frozen body of a 6-year-old boy was recovered from a septic tank. The parents of the deceased kid have accused TMC Panchayat member Jayanti Mondal and her husband Prahlad Mondal of the murder, who are also their neighbours.

As per the deceased child's father, there was an ongoing dispute between them and the TMC worker over the land boundary. To take revenge, Mondal and her husband killed the child and threw the body in the septic tank. A complaint has been registered at the ​​Kultali police station and the probe is underway. The postmortem report will be released soon.